BARBARA AGNEW

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Barbara L. Agnew, 58, died Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the Clay County Medical Center in Clay Center. She was born on Aug. 18, 1964 in Beloit, Kan., the daughter of D. Edward and Esther (Fobes) Walter.

She grew up in Beloit, Kan., graduating from Beloit High School in 1982. She then attended Fort Hays State University, graduating in 1986. Barbara married Robert Agnew on March 21, 1992. She was a graphic designer for PETCO, Sweet Tomatoes and designed Pillow Pets for CJ Products. She also did freelance graphic design and most recently rebranded the City of Clay Center and KCLY logos. She was a member of the Clay Center Country Club and Friends of the Clay Center Library. She is preceded in death by parents.