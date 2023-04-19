BARBARA AGNEW

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Barbara L. Agnew, 58, died Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the Clay County Medical Center in Clay Center. She was born on Aug. 18, 1964 in Beloit, Kan., the daughter of D. Edward and Esther (Fobes) Walter.
She grew up in Beloit, Kan., graduating from Beloit High School in 1982. She then attended Fort Hays State University, graduating in 1986. Barbara married Robert Agnew on March 21, 1992. She was a graphic designer for PETCO, Sweet Tomatoes and designed Pillow Pets for CJ Products. She also did freelance graphic design and most recently rebranded the City of Clay Center and KCLY logos. She was a member of the Clay Center Country Club and Friends of the Clay Center Library. She is preceded in death by parents.
Survivors include by her husband, Robert Agnew of Clay Center, Kan.; two daughters, Payton Agnew of Missoula, Mont. and Madison Agnew of San Francisco, Calif.; two sisters, Joan and husband, Jerry Orr of Clay Center, Kan. and Donna Morrell of Beloit, Kan.; and one brother, Jim Walter of Beloit, Kan.
A celebration of life for Barbara L. Agnew will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Clay Center Country Club. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Library or CCARE and may be sent in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432.
