ALEX MUCKENTHALER

EMPORIA, Kan.-- Alex Michael Muckenthaler died on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. He was 22.
Alex was born on April 2, 2001, in Emporia, Kan., the son of Joe Edward and Kristine Ann Rundle Muckenthaler.
Updated: August 2, 2023 @ 10:41 pm
Surviving family members include his parents, Joe and Kristine Muckenthaler of Emporia; brother, Kyle Muckenthaler of Emporia; grandmother, Theresa Ann Muckenthaler of Emporia; grandfather Larry Rundle of Clay Center; uncles, John (Vickie) Muckenthaler, and Jay (Becky) Muckenthaler; aunts, Susan (Jeff) Mall and Diana (Steve) Rohde and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather James (Jim) Muckenthaler and grandmother Lora Rundle.
Alex was a student at Fort Hays State University majoring in Construction Technology. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia.
Alex was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma on Aug. 4, 2011. He was cured of that and then developed treatment caused Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). In December of 2013, Alex received a bone marrow transplant from his donor and brother, Kyle. In December of 2014, he relapsed with AML and in March of 2015 started receiving donor lymphocyte infusions with another donation from his brother, Kyle. This put him into remission for six years. During this time, Alex was the manager of the high school football team and only got one B grade throughout his whole high school career. He took his academics very seriously. He graduated in the top 5% of his class of 2019. Alex was a 2019 Kansas State Scholar and earned scholarships for his academics and from Cancer for College. Alex continued to excel in academics at Fort Hays, as he was on the Dean’s Honor Roll every semester at college. In October of 2021, Alex once again relapsed and has been fighting the fight since. He led us to Kansas City, St. Louis and Houston, continuing to advance medicine in the fight against cancer.
Alex loved the outdoors. Driving his truck on a country cruise was his therapy. He absolutely loved seeing animals in nature. He loved to fish and hunt and be with friends. Alex was selfless, kind and funny. During his last month he lost most of his eyesight, but never ever lost his vision! He protected his mother, father and brother to the end and never ever once did I hear him complain or say “Why Me.”
Mass of Christian burial was at 10 a.m., Monday, July 31 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 102 Exchange Street, Emporia with burial following at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Visitation was from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, July 30 at the church with the rosary at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers Alex’s wishes were to have Children’s Mercy Hospital, Alex’s Lemonade Stand or Camp Quality Northwest Missouri for his memorial funds. They can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801.
You may leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com
