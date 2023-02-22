CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Betty Maxine Spellman, daughter of J. Howard and Anna (Smith) Morley was born on a farm in Clay County, Kan., Oct. 5, 1927, and died at her home Feb. 19, 2023, at the age of 95.

Betty and her brother Les were raised and attended grade schools in the Oak Hill community and the Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, where their mother played the piano and taught Sunday school.