THOMAS SKINNER

Clay Center, Kan. – Thomas William Skinner, 90, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan, Kan. where he has been residing since 2021.

He was born Jan. 14, 1933, in Manhattan, Kan., the son of Joseph William Skinner and Marjorie (Fisher) Skinner. He graduated from Manhattan High School (1951), Kansas State University (1955) and Chevrolet Dealer-Son School (1959).