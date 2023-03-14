WAKEFIELD, Kan.-- Jim Yarrow, 82, of rural Wakefield, Kan. died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Ascension Via Christie Hospital in Manhattan. Jimmie Lee Yarrow was born March 20, 1940, to Laurence and Hila (Faidley) Yarrow. At the age of 7, he accepted Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior at a Uniondale Baptist Church revival. Most assuredly, he is now in the very presence of his Savior.
Jim attended Uniondale Grade School, followed by Clay Center High School, (class of 1958), where he was active in FFA (Future Farmers of America). While still in high school, he joined the National Guard and enjoyed their “summer camps” at various locations.
Farming and livestock were his passions. While farming with his dad in earlier years, he also did soil conservation work of building/cleaning ponds and construction of terraces. The day before his passing, he was driving pastures with his skid steer and tree puller attachment, pulling up cedars.
On Dec. 13, 1969, Jim married Kathy Becker of Salina, Kan. Together they farmed all of their married life in the Wakefield area, as the fourth generation on the original Yarrow farm. They were blessed with three children and their families, all of whom survive: Son Jason Yarrow of Wakefield; two daughters, Karla and husband Rich Elliott of Kazakhstan and Kelly and husband Brandon Kuenning of Grant, Neb.; seven special grandchildren, Oliver, Zack, Emma and Macy Elliott, Luke, Lily and June Kuenning. Also surviving is one brother-in-law, Raymond Becker of Columbus, Neb. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16 at the First Baptist Church in Clay Center, Kan. with Pastor Bill Gasser officiating. Burial will be in Uniondale Cemetery, Clay County, Kan.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home
Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International or Wakefield Rural Fire Dept in care of the funeral home.
