JIM YARROW

WAKEFIELD, Kan.-- Jim Yarrow, 82, of rural Wakefield, Kan. died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Ascension Via Christie Hospital in Manhattan. Jimmie Lee Yarrow was born March 20, 1940, to Laurence and Hila (Faidley) Yarrow. At the age of 7, he accepted Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior at a Uniondale Baptist Church revival. Most assuredly, he is now in the very presence of his Savior.

Jim attended Uniondale Grade School, followed by Clay Center High School, (class of 1958), where he was active in FFA (Future Farmers of America). While still in high school, he joined the National Guard and enjoyed their “summer camps” at various locations.