RETA KNITTER

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Reta B. Knitter, 85, died on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Stormont-Vail Health Flint Hills Campus in Junction City, Kan. She was born on Feb. 5, 1938, the daughter of Joseph and Verda (Nemnich) Trudell, in Morganville, Kan.

She grew up in Morganville, graduating from Morganville High School in 1956. On June 2, 1957, she married Ross Knitter and he preceded her in death on March 30, 2007. She worked as a secretary for E.E. Cyr in Morganville. She then worked for USD 379 as a secretary for the Wakefield Schools before moving to the USD 379 Board office, where she was a secretary for 42 years. She was a member of the Clay Center United Methodist Church, Clay Center Country Club and the Bridge Club. She is also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joan Germann.