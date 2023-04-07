RETA KNITTER

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Reta B. Knitter, 85, died on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Stormont-Vail Health Flint Hills Campus in Junction City, Kan. She was born on Feb. 5, 1938, the daughter of Joseph and Verda (Nemnich) Trudell, in Morganville, Kan.
She grew up in Morganville, graduating from Morganville High School in 1956. On June 2, 1957, she married Ross Knitter and he preceded her in death on March 30, 2007. She worked as a secretary for E.E. Cyr in Morganville. She then worked for USD 379 as a secretary for the Wakefield Schools before moving to the USD 379 Board office, where she was a secretary for 42 years. She was a member of the Clay Center United Methodist Church, Clay Center Country Club and the Bridge Club. She is also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joan Germann.
Survivors include one son, Kevin and his wife, Carol Knitter of Tucson, Ariz.; one daughter: Karmen Holt of Junction City, Kan.; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12 at the Clay Center United Methodist Church.
Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kan.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, Clay Center, Kan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Junction City Dialysis in care of the funeral home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432
