ROBERT ACKERMAN

BURKE, Va.-- Robert John Ackerman, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 3, 2023.
Robert was born on Aug. 30, 1968, in Salina, Kan., to John and Lorene Ackerman. After Bob graduated from Wakefield High School in 1986, he went on to join the United States Air Force. He started his first job in 1st Combat Communications in Wiesbaden, Germany. After the military, Bob spent more than 30 years at the Pentagon and White House serving his country and traveling the world. Bob and Kaylyn were connected for 45 years, with 35 of those in marriage. Together they had two children, Ryan and Tara, who were his greatest accomplishments in life. He spent his free time with his family and new granddaughter Colby, going to Washington Nationals baseball games, and was able to fix anything for anyone.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, John and Lorene Ackerman. Bob is survived by his wife, Kaylyn Carpenter Ackerman of Burke, Va.; his son, Ryan (Rachael) of Woodbridge, Va.; daughter Tara of Kansas City, Kan.; and granddaughter, Colby of Woodbridge, Va. He is also survived by siblings, Jerry Ackerman and Lori Mateer; parents-in-law, Gary and Judy Carpenter; his sister-in-law and brother in-law, Shannon and John Luthi; his niece, Paige Hunt (Graham); and nephew, Jordan Luthi; great-nieces, Emily (“Sugie”) and Hadley Hunt. Bob will be dearly missed by his family, friends and coworkers.
Services were held at Demaine Funeral Home on Aug. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warriors and Mission 22. A private burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
