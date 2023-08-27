ROBERT ACKERMAN

BURKE, Va.-- Robert John Ackerman, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 3, 2023.

Robert was born on Aug. 30, 1968, in Salina, Kan., to John and Lorene Ackerman. After Bob graduated from Wakefield High School in 1986, he went on to join the United States Air Force. He started his first job in 1st Combat Communications in Wiesbaden, Germany. After the military, Bob spent more than 30 years at the Pentagon and White House serving his country and traveling the world. Bob and Kaylyn were connected for 45 years, with 35 of those in marriage. Together they had two children, Ryan and Tara, who were his greatest accomplishments in life. He spent his free time with his family and new granddaughter Colby, going to Washington Nationals baseball games, and was able to fix anything for anyone.