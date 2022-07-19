EDGAR COPELAND

Edgar Root Copeland, age 86 of Riley, passed away on July 12, 2022.
He was born on September 30, 1935, in Waterville, Kan. The son of Charles Edgar and Ruth E. (Root) Copeland. He graduated from Waterville High School and attended Kansas State University. He married the love of his life, Linda Ham in Marysville on June 20, 1954.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Copelan; five children, Terri Bush (Marvin) of Allen, Kan., Ginger Grisson (Dave) of Austin, Texas, Tammy Sharp (Tim), Janice Norris (Kirk) and, Jay Copeland (Vonda) of Riley, Kan.; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; two sisters, Grace Parker and Charlee Smith, one brother-in-law, Hosea Harkness and one sister-in-law, Sharon Wacker and many nieces and nephews.
He was the CEO of the Riley State Bank from 1987 until his death. He was a board member for Farmers Casualty Insurance, Marysville Mutual Insurance, The Kansas Professional Insurance Agents, and Kansas Independent Insurance Agents associations. He was a former mayor for the city of Riley, as well as a councilman. He was a member of the Shriners, Lions Club, the Riley Methodist Church and a 65-year member in the Masonic Fraternity Sutton Lodge #85.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Pastor Gerry Sharp officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Waterville.
Memorials have been established for the Good Shepherd Hospice House and the Waterville Fire Department. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
