DONNA GIRTON

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Donna (Bloyd) Girton was born on Sept. 21, 1929, at Lincoln Kan., then moved to the
Bennington rural area. Her parents were Laurence and Myrtle (Hendrickson) Bloyd. She was the fourth in a family of five. There were two older brothers, Dean and Dale, two sisters, Bonnie Walston and younger sister Wanda Schnelle of Miami Okla.
She married her high school sweetheart, Everett Girton. They graduated from Bennington High School and were married on Nov. 25, 1948, at Colton, Calif. Donna graduated from Brown Mackie College and worked as a bookkeeper at Salina Electric Fixture & Supply. They lived two years in Colton, Calif., four years in Salina, where Everett leased Kent’s Service Station. They moved to Wakefield in 1954 and started Girton Propane, then moving to Clay Center in 1964. Donna did bookkeeping all her life. She came to know the Lord at age 9. Donna and Everett enjoyed teaching Sunday school, leading mission trips and being youth sponsors at Mizpah, The United Methodist Church and The Baptist Church. She volunteered 15 years at The Lighthouse for Christ, making many friends and serving the Lord. Everett passed away in 2005, being married 59 years. Her joy was in her two children Barry and Kathy. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and being a part of their lives. She loved gardening, reading, swimming and sewing. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. The last few years she attended the Catholic Church with grandson Brad and family. The time she lived at the Presbyterian Manor she had many caring friends. Praying daily for so many people.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sister, son-in-law Kent Wilder and great-granddaughter, Jewel Wilder.
Survivors include sister Wanda Schnelle; son, Barry Girton and companion Laurie Clark; daughter, Kathy Wilder; five grandchildren - Bradly Girton and wife Catherine, Julie Frigon and husband Chad, Karla Fickes and husband Nick, Jody Savener and husband Phil, and Kyle Wilder and wife Crystina.
Also, 15 great-grandchildren, Everett M. Girton, Emma Girton, Josi Frigon, Logan Fickes, Elisabeth Girton, Jericho Frigon, Jenna Fickes, Eisaac Girton, Sabrina Wilder, James Wilder, Isabel Wilder, Oliver Wilder, Aliza Wilder, Nehemiah Wilder and Edmund Wilder.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the First Presbyterian Church in Clay Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at the First Presbyterian Church.
Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or The Lighthouse for Christ in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
