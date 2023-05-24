DONNA GIRTON

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Donna (Bloyd) Girton was born on Sept. 21, 1929, at Lincoln Kan., then moved to the

Bennington rural area. Her parents were Laurence and Myrtle (Hendrickson) Bloyd. She was the fourth in a family of five. There were two older brothers, Dean and Dale, two sisters, Bonnie Walston and younger sister Wanda Schnelle of Miami Okla.