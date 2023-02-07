CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Ben Abram O’Dell (Abie), 84, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Kansas City, Kan.
Ben was born on Aug. 3, 1938 in Breckenridge, Mo., the son of Ben and Minnie (Jeffress) O’Dell. Ben joined the U.S. Army in 1961 where he worked as a Vulcan System Mechanic (six years) and also a Hercules Electronics Mechanic (20 years). Ben completed tours of duty in Germany, Japan, Western Europe and Mexico. He earned many awards over his years of service including: National Service Defense medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service ribbon, Driver Mechanic badge, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Army Commendation medal, Good Conduct badge (5th Award), Expert Missile Man badge, Expert M 14 Rifle, Expert M 16 Rifle, and Meritorious Service medal. In 1983, he retired at Fort Bliss, Texas as an E7 Sgt. 1st Class.
Some of his favorite hobbies were cars, listening to music, road trips, going to the casinos, playing cards, shopping for bargains, eating good food and having the best gadgets. He loved being outdoors sitting on his porch swing, going camping, watching the news, football, movies and sharing stories about his military experiences and childhood/young adult memories.
Ben enjoyed being with his family, his favorite time was when he was with them or they came to visit. His home was the centerpiece of most family gatherings.
He was preceded in death by his seven brothers and sisters.
Ben is survived by his children: Penny Curry of Junction City, Tena Desbien-O’Dell (James) of Randolph and Ben O’Dell (Andria) of Niota, Ill.; also, his 10 grandchildren, eight great- grandchildren; other family members and friends.
Graveside services for Mr. O’Dell will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley, 5181 Wildcat Creek Road, Manhattan, KS 66503. The family is holding a get together at his Clay Center home following services. Please RSVP if you plan on attending, RSVP to - doniella89@gmail.com
The family asks that memorial contributions be donated to Vets 4 Warriors. Flowers may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502. (Please have them delivered 1/09/23)
