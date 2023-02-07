BEN O’DELL

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Ben Abram O’Dell (Abie), 84, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Kansas City, Kan.

Ben was born on Aug. 3, 1938 in Breckenridge, Mo., the son of Ben and Minnie (Jeffress) O’Dell. Ben joined the U.S. Army in 1961 where he worked as a Vulcan System Mechanic (six years) and also a Hercules Electronics Mechanic (20 years). Ben completed tours of duty in Germany, Japan, Western Europe and Mexico. He earned many awards over his years of service including: National Service Defense medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service ribbon, Driver Mechanic badge, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Army Commendation medal, Good Conduct badge (5th Award), Expert Missile Man badge, Expert M 14 Rifle, Expert M 16 Rifle, and Meritorious Service medal. In 1983, he retired at Fort Bliss, Texas as an E7 Sgt. 1st Class.