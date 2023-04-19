MARVIN ELM

MORGANVILLE, Kan.-- Marvin Elm, 86, died at the Washington County Hospital on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. He was born the youngest of four, and only boy to Andrew and Laura (Schwalm) Elm in Baldwin City, Kan. on July 26, 1936. He graduated from Assaria High School in 1954. He married RaNay Schiffman on April 12, 1958, in Seattle Wash.

He worked as the branch manager at the Clay Center office for Interstate Securities Company. He then worked for Conseco Finance in Topeka, Kan. retiring in 2001. He and his wife traveled the continental United States in their motor home eventually settling in San Benito, Texas in 2015. They moved to Morganville in 2021.