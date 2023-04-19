MORGANVILLE, Kan.-- Marvin Elm, 86, died at the Washington County Hospital on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. He was born the youngest of four, and only boy to Andrew and Laura (Schwalm) Elm in Baldwin City, Kan. on July 26, 1936. He graduated from Assaria High School in 1954. He married RaNay Schiffman on April 12, 1958, in Seattle Wash.
He worked as the branch manager at the Clay Center office for Interstate Securities Company. He then worked for Conseco Finance in Topeka, Kan. retiring in 2001. He and his wife traveled the continental United States in their motor home eventually settling in San Benito, Texas in 2015. They moved to Morganville in 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian; and his sisters, Mildred, Esther and Lorraine.
Survivors include his wife, RaNay Elm of Morganville, Kan.; one son, Kevin (Deb) Elm of Houston, Texas; one daughter, Kim (Bill) Davis of Morganville, Kan.; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 21 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clay Center, Kan. with Pastor Paul Tessaro officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Rural Clay County.
Memorials may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432
