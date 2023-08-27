MARLA RUTZ Aug 27, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A short ceremony and burial for Marla (Schafer) Rutz will take place Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center. A memorial lunch will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 927, 5th St., Clay Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Most*Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWe will defend our First Amendment rights, even when it’s over a football photoDispatch to file $1 million lawsuit against school districtSchool board candidates touch on controversial decisionsClaeys named Clay Center CNB CEOPAMELA EVERETTKYLE CHASECLINTON DAVIES JR.ALEX MUCKENTHALERJUDY LUTHIMARY BRADFIELD Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Classifieds Obituaries JEFF COULSON Jul 10, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries ARLINE KUCK Updated Sep 21, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries PATRICIA “PATTY” BROWN CULLIP Sep 16, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries NORMA “JUNE” LAHA Sep 14, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries DOYLE FREDRICKSON Sep 13, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries MAXINE (GARDNER) BRANFORT Sep 7, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries ROGER “GUS” LANGE Sep 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries ROBIN JOHNSON Aug 31, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Who should be on a Clayopoly denomination? We are looking for the top six to place in monetary denominations in our Clay Center version of Monopoly. You voted: Vern Swanson Ned Valentine Cathy Haney Jerry Mayo Scott Patterson Jim Braden Phil Kasper Pappy Newell Eric Carlson Jeff Mayo David Berggren Don Reed Don Hatfield OTHER (email a write-in vote to newseditordispatch@gmail.com) Vote View Results Back Meet the Staff Advertising Sales Manager/ Copy Editor Melanie Musselman Updated Nov 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contact Melanie Musselman at Dispatchadrep@gmail.com or call (785) 632-2127 Publisher and Owner Ryan Wilson Updated Mar 4, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contact Ryan D. Wilson at dispatch.union.publisher @gmail.com or call (785) 632-2127 or his cell phone (785) 268-0442. Circulation and Business Manager Tricia York Updated Nov 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Circulation manger Tricia York can be reached at Dispatchcirculation@gmail.com or by calling (785) 632-2127. Billing questions cn directed to CCDispatchbilling@gmail.com. Ad Representative Robert "Rusty" Connally Updated Jan 31, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rusty Connally can be reached at dispatchaddesk@gmail.com or (785) 632-2127 Ryan D. Wilson Editor Follow Ryan D. Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contributing Photographer and Writer Quinn O'Hara Updated Aug 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Quinn O'Hara can be reached at quinnophotos@gmail.com Social Editor Kay Johnson Updated Nov 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contact Kay Johnson at claycentersocial@gmail.com or call (785) 632-2127.
