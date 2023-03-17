DIANA CATLIN

MILTONVALE, Kan.-- Diana Mathilda (Beauregard) Catlin died on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
She was born to Albert and Josephine (Goyette) Beauregard March 14, 1931 in Clifton.
She attended grade school at country schools including Limestone. At 14 she moved to a boarding house in Miltonvale to attend high school. She worked odd jobs to pay for her room and board. While in high school she worked in the lunchroom to help pay for her meals. She participated in band and was a drum majorette. She began working for the Citizens State Bank in Miltonvale and worked five years until 1953. She married Dean Catlin on Oct. 22, 1953.
She was active in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Miltonvale, St. Anthony’s Altar Society, Miltonvale Manor Board, Miltonvale Chamber of Commerce, and many others.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sister Dora Mae Lister and husband Carl; brother and sister-in-law Harry (Bub) and Fay Catlin; brother Albert Lee (passing the same day); granddaughters Erin and Elisha Brummet.
Left to celebrate her life include her husband, Dean; son Dan Catlin of Miltonvale; two daughters, Debra Catlin of Miltonvale and Darla (Bryan) Bebber of Miltonvale; four grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren with one due in September; and six step-great-grandchildren.
Vigil will be held Friday, March 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. with rosary to follow at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Miltonvale with the Rev. Kerry Ninemire officiating. Memorials may be made to the St. Anthony’s Alter Society. Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
Rusty Connally can be reached at dispatchaddesk@gmail.com or (785) 632-2127
Editor
