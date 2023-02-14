WILMA GUY

LONGFORD, Kan.-- Wilma Jean Guy was born Feb. 7, 1925, near Longford, Clay County, Kan., the daughter of Archil V. and Lucille Smith Carter. She died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Wichita, Kan.

She attended Vinzant and Pleasant Prairie rural schools and graduated from Longford Rural High School in 1942. During her senior year and following graduation, she worked as a relief operator for the Longford Telephone Company. In February 1943, she went to Concordia, Kan. to work for her uncle and aunt at the West Side Inn. She worked there for 2 1/2 years. In July 1945, she went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as an operator and worked there until January 1947.