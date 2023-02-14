LONGFORD, Kan.-- Wilma Jean Guy was born Feb. 7, 1925, near Longford, Clay County, Kan., the daughter of Archil V. and Lucille Smith Carter. She died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Wichita, Kan.
She attended Vinzant and Pleasant Prairie rural schools and graduated from Longford Rural High School in 1942. During her senior year and following graduation, she worked as a relief operator for the Longford Telephone Company. In February 1943, she went to Concordia, Kan. to work for her uncle and aunt at the West Side Inn. She worked there for 2 1/2 years. In July 1945, she went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as an operator and worked there until January 1947.
On Sept. 30, 1946, she was married to Richard Earl Keough. They moved to Astoria, Ore. in January 1947, and lived there until March 1950. To this union three children were born Michael Duane, Raymond Carter and Mary Jean. They later divorced and Wilma and her children moved to Longford.
In July 1957, she went to work at the Longford Post Office as a substitute clerk and worked there until February 1967. In August 1963, she was united in marriage to George M. Guy. To this union one son, Bryan Mathew, was born.
In August 1976, she started working at the Coachlight Restaurant in Longford, Kan. and worked there for 30 years. With the exception of seven years in Concordia, Kan. and Astoria, Ore., her first 86 years were spent in the Longford area. Wilma moved to Colwich, Kan. in 2011 to be closer to her children. She was a member of the Longford United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George, her parents; sister, Doris; and grandson, Allen Keough.
Survivors include her son, Michael (Gayle) Keough of Webster, Fla.; son, Raymond (Myrna) Keough of McPherson, Kan.; daughter, Mary Jean Chacon of Colwich, Kan.; and son, Bryan (Stephanie) Guy of Colwich, Kan.; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and seven great- great-grandchildren; two nieces, Evelyn Matson of Longford, Kan., her children LaRon and Laryce and Marsha Longden of Applegate, Calif. as well as former daughter-in-law and special friend, Della Keough.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Longford United Methodist Church in Longford, Kan.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, Kan.
Memorials may be made to the Longford United Methodist Church or to Birthline in care of the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.