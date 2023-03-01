BONNIE SLINGSBY

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Bonnie L. Slingsby, 93, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Clay Center, Kan.
Mrs. Slingsby was born Jan. 18, 1930 at Manchester, Kan., the daughter of Benjamin Oard and Mabel Kissling.
She grew up on a farm in the Mayfield community near Longford, Kan. She was a graduate of Longford Rural High School. She worked as a clerk at ASC Conservation Office after high school. She married Duane Slingsby on July 28, 1949. She worked as a secretary for her husband’s insurance business for many years. Her husband preceded her in death on March 7, 2022. She was a member of the United Methodist Church. She was also preceded in death by her parents, five sisters and five brothers.
Survivors include one daughter, Deborah and husband David Abner of Manhattan, Kan.; two sons, Walter and the late Carol Slingsby of Clay Center, Kan. and Michael and wife Lori Slingsby of Clay Center, Kan.; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 3 at the United Methodist Church in Clay Center, Kan.
Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kan.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Liberty Place Assisted Living in care of the funeral home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432
