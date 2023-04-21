PATSY NICHOLS

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Patsy “Pat” R. Nichols, 80, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Advena Living of
Clay Center. She was born on June 13, 1942 in Stella, Mo., the daughter of Price and Samantha Pogue.
Updated: April 21, 2023 @ 3:48 pm
She grew up and graduated from high school in Stella, Mo. She married Jimmie Nichols
Sr. in 1960 and they were later separated. She attended Cloud County Community College. She worked at Gilmore-Tatge in shipping and accounts payable for nearly 40 years, Clay County Medical Center as an admissions clerk and for USD 379 food service. Pat also owned many rental houses in Clay Center and Nichols Tax Service. She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Mary Hunter, Dorothy Button and Leta Francisco and two brothers, Larry and Leon Pogue.
She is survived by her son, Jimmie and wife, Jan Nichols of Clay Center, Kan.; daughter, Tammy and husband, Larry Roetter of Palmer, Kan.; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25 at the Clay Center United Methodist Church in Clay Center, Kan.
Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Clay Center, Kan.
Visitation will held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 24 at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, Kan.
Memorials may be made to the Lighthouse for Christ sent in care of the funeral home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432.
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
Rusty Connally can be reached at dispatchaddesk@gmail.com or (785) 632-2127
Editor
