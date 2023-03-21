HELEN THURLOW

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Helen Louise Thurlow, 88, died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kan..

She was born on March 26, 1934, to Julius and Lillian (Franklin) Bullock in Troy, Kan. Helen grew up in Bendena, Kan. and graduated from Bendena High School in 1952. She married William Thurlow on April 12, 1953.