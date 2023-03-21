HELEN THURLOW

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Helen Louise Thurlow, 88, died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kan..
She was born on March 26, 1934, to Julius and Lillian (Franklin) Bullock in Troy, Kan. Helen grew up in Bendena, Kan. and graduated from Bendena High School in 1952. She married William Thurlow on April 12, 1953.
They made their home in Bendena until 1967 when they moved to Clay Center. William preceded her in death on Jan. 4, 2021. Helen was a homemaker who loved and cared for all of her family.
During her life she also worked various jobs outside the home. She enjoyed gardening, canning and was an amazing cook. Most of all she loved to quilt and iron. Helen was a member of the First Lutheran (Swedesburg) Church.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, her parents; one sister, Wilma Ann Thorne and a granddaughter, Jennifer Horn.
Survivors include one daughter, Karen (Bob) Smith of Manhattan, Kan.; three sons, Terry (Robin) Thurlow of Wakefield, Kan., Lynn (Kathryn) Thurlow of Lindsborg, Kan. and Randy (Coleen) Thurlow of Wakefield, Kan.; one brother, William Joseph (June) Bullock of Atchison, Kan.; eight grandchildren; and five great–grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 23 at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, Kan., with the Rev. George McGuire officiating. Burial will be in Madura Cemetery, Clay County, Kan.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or the Clay Center Utility Park and Zoo in care of the funeral home.
