RUSSELL FREDERICK

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Russell “Mac” Frederick, 74, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at North Point, Paola, Kan. He was born May 14, 1949, in Sterling, Kan., the son of Carl Russell and Frances Marian Barber Frederick. Mac has resided in Clay Center, Kan. for the past three years, formerly of Sterling. Mac graduated from Sterling High School, with the class of 1967; and attended Sterling College and Butler County Community College. He served in the United States Army from 1970 until 1976. Mac was a farmer and worked for Foxley Cattle Company, Golden Belt Feeders and Central Livestock. He was a member of the Sterling American Legion Post #128, and past member of the Rice County Farm Bureau Board. On Aug. 3, 1969, Mac was united in marriage with Clyda Jayne Pile in Lyons, Kan. She preceded him in death on Sept. 5, 2022. He is also preceded in death by his parents. Mac is survived by his two sons, David Frederick and wife Shellee of Clay Center, Kan. and Mark Frederick and wife Amy of Louisburg, Kan.; two brothers, John Frederick of Little Rock, Ark. and Richard Frederick of Hot Springs Village, Ark.; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Allie, Lauren, Blake, Brady, Kate and Sam.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m, Friday, Sept. 15, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with Pastor Michael Gray officiating. Burial will follow at the Sterling Community Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Studio 96 or the Sterling Country Club in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
