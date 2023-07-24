ARLYSS ALEXANDER

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Arlyss J. Alexander, 85, died on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Clay County Medical Center. She was born on May 20, 1938 in Wheaton, Kan., the daughter of Joseph and Vivian (Adams) Harrington.

Mrs. Alexander grew up in Wheaton, graduating from Wheaton High School in 1956, where she played basketball and once scored 50 points in a game, which was still the school record when it closed.