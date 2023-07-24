ARLYSS ALEXANDER

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Arlyss J. Alexander, 85, died on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Clay County Medical Center. She was born on May 20, 1938 in Wheaton, Kan., the daughter of Joseph and Vivian (Adams) Harrington.
Mrs. Alexander grew up in Wheaton, graduating from Wheaton High School in 1956, where she played basketball and once scored 50 points in a game, which was still the school record when it closed.
She attended Clark’s Business School in Topeka and worked as a secretary at the Kansas Corporation Commission until she married Harold Alexander on March 4, 1973. The couple then farmed south of Green, Kan. Her husband preceded her in death on May 1, 2013. She was a member of the Green United Methodist Church and H.E.U. She is also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Dennis and Ronnie Harrington and one sister, Freda Chabira.
She is survived by her daughters, Audrey and husband, Paul Williams of Owasso, Okla., Angie and husband, Justin Gilpin of Emporia, Kan. and Amy and husband, Brian Mellies of Phillips, Neb.; five grandchildren and sister, Glenda Brunkow of Greely, Colo.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, Kan.
Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Clay Center, Kan.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, Kan.
Memorials may be made to the Green Christian Church and can be sent in care of the funeral home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, Kan., 67432.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.