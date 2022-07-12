Ronald Keith Leeson, 78, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Clay Center, Kan.
Ron was born August 21, 1943, in Emporia, KS to Kenneth William Leeson and Mary Lee Leeson.
Ron married Laverna Ruth Lay in Wilsey, Kan. on March 19, 1966. Together, they raised two children, Ronnie and Patti. After Laverna’s passing, Ron married Mary Tate on December 12, 2012, in Council Grove, Kan.
Ron loved his family and friends and his Cockatoo, Bentley and his Kitty, Tiger. He was always a hard worker, having spent most of his life as an amazing welder and many years of his life dedicated to the Law Enforcement Profession. Being a Law Enforcement Officer gave him a great sense of pride. Ron was a Navy Seabee from 1963-1966.
Ron is survived by his wife, Mary Tate, of the home, Linn, KS; children, Ron Leeson (Jamie), Independence, Mo., Patti Payne, Holyrood, Kan., Levi Morris (Jennie), Minneapolis, KS and Max Morris, Linn, Kan. Grandchildren; Holli Payne, Manhattan, Kan., Nicholas McBreairty, Independence, Mo., Rebecca Hoke, Ft. Worth, Texas, and Kent Morris, Groves, Texas. Great grandchildren; Lucas Leeson, Summer Leeson, Brooklyn Leeson, Alice Hoke, Parker Huff, Virginia White and Amelia Morris. Ron is also survived by one sibling, Mary Lou Clark, Broken Bow, Okla., and several nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his first wife, Laverna; his parents, Kenneth and Mary Clark; his special Grandmother, Lila Critchfield; Son in law, Monty Payne; Granddaughter, Hannah Leeson,; Parents in Law, Walter and Lottie Lay and Father-in-law, John Holle.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunny Slope Cemetery.
A memorial has been established to the KPOA, Kansas Peace Officers Association and may be sent in care of Sawyer Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.
