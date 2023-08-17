PAMELA EVERETT

Pamela Jo Everett passed away on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born to Laurence and Eunice Pacey on Feb. 8, 1959 and grew up on a farm in the Miltonvale community. She attended one-room schoolhouses and later graduated from Miltonvale High School. She attended Cloud County Community College and Kansas State University before marrying Darrell Everett on Nov. 10, 1979.
They made their home on a farm where they raised five children.She was a wife and mother as she stayed home with her children and ran a daycare. Several summers she helped on the family custom harvest crew.She was an active part of the school community, coaching softball, helping with 4-H projects and animals.
She worked as a USD 379 District school bus driver for about 30 years and also was a nutrition and transportation coordinator for Head Start for several counties in North Central Kansas. She was an active member of the Oak Hill Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her husband, Darrell Everett; daughters, Courtney (Travis) Pfizenmaier, Shauna (Shawn) Chance, Jarin (Brendan) Gleason; sons Brady Everett, and Rylan (Jillian) Everett; 19 grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Nancy (Paul) Sells, Sharon Hauck, Charles (Nancy) Pacey, Janice (Vic) Bulleigh, Shirley (Durwin) Mall, Marlene (Terry) Walker, Dale (Chris) Pacey, Linda (Kim) Demars, Lennie (Janelle) Pacey, Laurie (Larry) Zink, Jim (Tiffany) Pacey, and Steven (Linda) Pacey; Lloyd Everett; Kim and Deb Woellhoff. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eunice and Laurence Pacey; mother-in-law, Joyce Everett and brother-in-law, Bob Hauck.
Visitation was held Friday, Aug. 11, 3 to 7 p.m. at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
The funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, a fellowship lunch followed at the Clay Center United Methodist Church Family Life Center.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers remembrances be made in the form of memories shared or contributions to Pamela Everett Memorial Fund in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home. Memorials to honor her memory to be determined at a later date.
