PAMELA EVERETT

Pamela Jo Everett passed away on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born to Laurence and Eunice Pacey on Feb. 8, 1959 and grew up on a farm in the Miltonvale community. She attended one-room schoolhouses and later graduated from Miltonvale High School. She attended Cloud County Community College and Kansas State University before marrying Darrell Everett on Nov. 10, 1979.

They made their home on a farm where they raised five children.She was a wife and mother as she stayed home with her children and ran a daycare. Several summers she helped on the family custom harvest crew.She was an active part of the school community, coaching softball, helping with 4-H projects and animals.