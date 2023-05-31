MICHAEL PONTON

Michael Robert Ponton entered into the world on Feb. 17, 1953. Michael reached his final mile marker to heaven to his loving eternal Savior on May 25, 2023. Michael was born in Junction City, Kan. to Leo and Virginia Ponton. He grew up in the Manchester, Kan. area. He attended school in Longford, Kan. and graduated from Chapman High School.
He was united in marriage to Deborah Swenson on Oct. 5, 1971. They had four children, daughters, Amanda Davis (Chad) of Donnellson, Iowa, Amy Baugh (Caleb) of Minneapolis, Kan., Angela Vanhese (Joseph) of Port Charlotte, Fla., and son Jeremy Ponton (Jackie) of Longford, Kan. He was blessed with 18 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren. Two brothers, Pat and Greg Ponton, both of Manchester, Kan. also survive.
Michael farmed in the Longford area. He enjoyed farming with his draft horses which were his passion. He had the ability to buy a cheap malnourished horse and nurse it back to health. He was known for his “fat” horses. Draft horses were his absolute passion and owned many over the years. He raised registered Belgians and later registered Percherons. He forgot more about horses than most people will ever know. He passed his love of horses onto his family. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting, loved setting bank lines in the creek and river. He could fix anything and had the ability to keep any vehicle running.
He began employment driving a semi in 1971. He drove over a million miles and had delivered to every state in the US except Hawaii. He had no need for GPS. He was quick to volunteer his CDL services to the Baker University Wrestling Team, driving them to National Duals in Louisville, Ky. after he had retired.
He loved his family and would do anything to help. He never knew a stranger and would give help to anyone in need. He was a strong man and raised his son as well as his daughters to be strong and not be afraid to work. He will be truly missed as he gave so much of himself to his family. We will be forever lost without him and will miss phone calls to him for advice about animals, navigation, how to work on a vehicle and everything in between.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center.
Memorial contributions to Team Gleason Foundation in care of the the funeral home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.