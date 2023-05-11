RHONDA BERGSTEN

Rhonda Lynn (Frantz) Bergsten was called home to be with the Lord on Monday evening, May 8, 2023.
Rhonda was born in Springville, New York on April 28, 1953 to Frederick and Marie Frantz. She grew up in the small town of Colden, N.Y. She graduated from Griffith Institute and Central School of Springville in 1971. She attended college at Concordia College in Bronxville, N.Y. before moving to Kansas.
She met her husband Kim Bergsten and married at the Episcopal Church in Clay Center, April 23, 1977. They remained married for the last 46 years, sharing three children together: Karin (married to Favio Garcia), Rachel (married to Wade Williams), and Isaac Bergsten. She also became a loving grandmother to her four grandchildren: Logan and Mason Garcia, Keith and Kay Williams.
Rhonda and Kim were founding members of Living Word Church in the early eighties. Rhonda graduated with honors from Manhattan Area Technical College in 1994 with an associates degree in computer operations. She began working as the secretary for Living Word Church for the next 23 years.
Teaching children about Jesus was her true calling. Along with her job as secretary of LWC, Rhonda was also director of the children’s church as well as facilitating Vacation Bible School at LWC annually. Through her work in the children’s church, she was able to impact many lives helping to establish a foundation of faith in the lives of so many little followers of Jesus!
After retiring in 2017, Rhonda settled in to reading, birdwatching, crafting and enjoying her time in God’s word. Rhonda became a member of Chapman Naz in Chapman, Kan. where she was deeply loved by her new church family.
She was a passionate football fan always cheering on her beloved Buffalo Bills. She loved cardinals and kittens. She loved praising God at the top of her lungs and studying her Bible daily.
There will be a service to celebrate her life and with a time of lunch and fellowship afterwards on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Chapman Naz Church, 317 W 5th Street, Chapman, Kan. A livestream of Rhonda’s service will be available on the Chapman Naz Facebook page https://m.facebook.com/ChapmanNaz
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rhonda’s memory to Life Choice Ministries of Manhattan, Kan. at https://lifechoiceks.org/
