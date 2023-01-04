CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Harlin L. Hornbostel, 96, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at the Clay Center Presbyterian Manor. He was born Oct. 12, 1926 in Palmer, Kan. the son of William and Marie (Pruser) Hornbostel.
He grew up near Palmer and attended the Elliot School, Palmer Grade School and graduated from Linn High School in 1944.
He served in the US Army during WWII. He farmed with his parents while working for Toburen Implement Company and the Linn Creamery. Harlin married Retha McCann on Dec. 26, 1950. He then worked as the Postmaster of the Palmer Post Office for 35 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey; two brothers Theodore and Gilbert; and sister, Bernice Rieger.
He is survived by his wife, Retha Hornbostel of Clay Center, Kan.; daughters, Gwen and husband, Paul Wright of Clay Center, Kan. and Chris and husband, Armin Blanken of Greenleaf, Kan.; seven grandchildren, Bill (Gina) Wright, Lisa (Wayne) Ray, Traci (Jeremy) Stover, Tonya (Michael) Weiche, Tammy (Que) Herrs, Cassidy Stecher, Chandler Hornbostel; and 12 great-grandchildren, Charlie and Millie Wright; Zayne Ray; Paige and Saige Stover; Emily, Kaily and Wyatt Weiche; Addison, Gavin and Brogan Herrs; Aspen Stecher.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the First Presbyterian Church in Clay Center, Kan.
Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kan.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3 from 3 to 6 p.m., with the family greeting
friends during that time, at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, Clay Center, Kan.
Memorials may be made to the Harlin Hornbostel Memorial Fund, to be designated later by the
