HARLIN HORNBOSTEL
CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Harlin L. Hornbostel, 96, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at the Clay Center Presbyterian Manor. He was born Oct. 12, 1926 in Palmer, Kan. the son of William and Marie (Pruser) Hornbostel.

He grew up near Palmer and attended the Elliot School, Palmer Grade School and graduated from Linn High School in 1944.