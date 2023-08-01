CARL LARSON

LEONARDVILLE, Kan.-- Carl Arlen Larson, 79, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

He was born on July 3, 1944, in Manhattan, the son of Carl Oscar Emanuel and Clara Minnie (Layher) Larson. He graduated from Riley County High School with the class of 1963.