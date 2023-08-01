CARL LARSON

LEONARDVILLE, Kan.-- Carl Arlen Larson, 79, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born on July 3, 1944, in Manhattan, the son of Carl Oscar Emanuel and Clara Minnie (Layher) Larson. He graduated from Riley County High School with the class of 1963.
On Sept. 19, 1965, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Clay Center, he married Jane Frieda Scheele. She survives at the home.
Mr. Larson was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Walsburg Lutheran Church where he served on the church council for several years, Riley County Young Farmers and Farm Wives, Riley County Farm Bureau where he served as president and International Harvester Collector’s Kansas Chapter #3.
In addition to his wife, Jane Larson; he is survived by one daughter, Cindy Olson and husband Victor III of Leonardville; one son, Dale Larson and wife Lotta of Leonardville; one sister, Joyce Troyer and husband Daryl of Manhattan; one brother, Roy Larson and wife Debbie of Leonardville; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ralph Larson.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at the Walsburg Lutheran Church with the Rev. Kaylie Ines officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Leonardville City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Walsburg Lutheran Church Landscaping. Contributions may be left in the care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
