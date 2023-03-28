MORGANVILLE, Kan.-- Rosie Livengood, 79, died Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Morganville, Kan.
Mrs. Livengood was born July 17, 1943 at Clay Center, Kan., the daughter of Harlan Young and Marguerite Nelson.
She grew up in Clay County and was a graduate of Morganville High School. She married Lon Livengood on July 23, 1961. They farmed and made their home in rural Morganville. She was a farmer’s wife and worked as the assistant bookkeeper for their business, Lon’s OK Tire. She also worked as a bookkeeper at Gibson’s and for KP&L as a clerk and later a meter reader. She was a member of the Morganville United Methodist Church and volunteered at the Lighthouse for Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Duane and Dale Young.
Survivors include her husband, Lon Livengood; one, daughter, Christine and husband Marshall Foster; one son, Jeff and wife Betty Livengood; four brothers, Roger Young, Mark Young, Ronnie Young, and Dick Young; one sister, Sherri Fischer; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 31 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home. Private, family services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Clay County Relay for Life or Meadowlark Hospice in care of the funeral home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.