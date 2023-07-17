ARTHUR NEASE JR.

ABILENE, Kan.-- Arthur (Art) M. Nease Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Abilene, Kan. on July 3, 2023. Art was born on Jan. 4, 1932 in Lawrence, Kan. to Arthur M. Nease Sr. and Fannie (Abel) Nease. He attended Lawrence Liberty Memorial High School and the University of Kansas while on a Navy ROTC Scholarship.

At KU, Art was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and particularly enjoyed music. He played the trumpet with the KU Marching Band and the string bass with the university orchestra. On weekends, Art played in a college band that played house parties and other events. Art also was in charge of the TKE Serenades, a group that would sing to girls in sororities, dorms and scholarship halls. It was during one of these serenades that a coed from the Tri Delta house, Marilyn Sorem, first laid eyes on Art.