HAROLD HARTNER
CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Harold Hartner, 106, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at Clay Center, Kan.
HAROLD HARTNER
CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Harold Hartner, 106, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at Clay Center, Kan.
Mr. Hartner was born Nov. 8, 1916 at Dewitt, Neb., the son of Fred Hartner and Rose Damkrog
He was baptized in the Evangelical Lutheran Church. His parents moved back to Kansas when he was a year old along with his older brother Harlan. A few years later sister Pearl was adopted. His family farmed in Exeter township in Clay County, where he farmed until his retirement. He married Floy Marie Davis on July 12, l939. They had four children. His wife preceded him in death on June 21, l982. He was remarried to Arleen Neef on Dec. 6, l983. He and his first wife built a home in Clay Center in the l960s where he lived until he and his second wife moved to the Presbyterian Manor in 2013. He was preceded in death by his second wife on Feb. 14, 2017. He was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church. He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Ethel Rose Ericksen; son, Forrest Hartner; sister, Pearl Oelschlager and brother, Harlan Hartner.
Survivors include two daughters, Beverly and husband Norval Ralstin of Mullinville, Kan. and Darlene and husband Harry Strader of Topeka, Kan.; one daughter-in-law, LaVonne Hartner of Clay Center, Kan.; one son-in-law, Milton Ericksen of Springfield, Virg.; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 30 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the First Presbyterian Church in Clay Center, Kan. with the Rev. Scott Lingle officiating.
Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Family Emergency Fund in care of the funeral home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.