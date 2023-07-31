HELEN HEIMERICH

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Helen Evelyn (Asp) Heimerich, 91, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Machias, Maine.

Mrs. Heimerich was born April 23, 1932, in Hayward, Wis. She was one of 11 children born to Elmer and Mary Asp. She grew up in Hayward and graduated from Hayward High School with the class of 1951.