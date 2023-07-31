HELEN HEIMERICH

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Helen Evelyn (Asp) Heimerich, 91, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Machias, Maine.
Mrs. Heimerich was born April 23, 1932, in Hayward, Wis. She was one of 11 children born to Elmer and Mary Asp. She grew up in Hayward and graduated from Hayward High School with the class of 1951.
She moved to Kansas and later attended Newman School of Nursing, where she received her degree in 1962. She then returned to Clay Center, where she began working at Clay County Hospital as a registered nurse. She married Glen Heimerich on April 27, 1963, and together they raised three children on the family farm.
She worked at the Clay Center hospital for 35 years, she retired from the hospital in 1997. Her last few years were spent in Maine.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen; seven brothers, Gilbert, Wendell, Orville, Ted, Leonard, Irvin and Roger; one sister, Dorothy Asp; and four sisters-in-law Lois, Pat, Doris and Jeanette.
She is survived by her daughters, Shelley (William) Otto of Machias, Maine, and Pamela (Tom) Farr; son, Duane Heimerich of Clay Center, Kan. She is also survived by six grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; her sister, Mildred Asp; brother, Duane Asp; and sister-in-law, Kathryn Asp. There are many other relatives and friends left behind, too numerous to list.
Services will be held Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, Kan.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Inurnment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Mercy Cardiology Dept. in care of the funeral home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432.
