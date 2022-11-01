LEONARDVILLE, Kan.-- Bart Alden Coutermarsh, 94, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at the Leonardville Nursing Home where he had resided since 2020.
Mr. Coutermarsh was born March 18, 1928 on the farm homesteaded by his grandparents in 1881, the son of Bart Edward Coutermarsh and Nellie Goodin Coutermarsh..
He attended Olive Hill School in a buggy. He completed his high school education at Leonardville Rural High School, graduating in 1946. He married Norma Berggren Sept. 16, 1950. They celebrated 71 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on Jan. 27, 2022.
He and his brother, Laurence, formed the Coutermarsh Bros. partnership and farmed the homestead and other ground. They also ran a successful cow/calf operation. He was the recipient of the Riley County Banker’s Soil Conservation Award in 1989 and the Grasslands Award offered by the Riley County Conservation District in 2001.
Due to some drought years, he sought additional employment off the farm to supplement his income. He worked for Bill Bond Construction and the Gene Williams Construction Company off and on starting in the late 50’s.
He attended and was confirmed in faith at the Leonardville United Brethren Church. He became a member of the Walsburg Lutheran Church upon his marriage. He served many terms on the church board; was a greeter/usher and always ready to help to keep the church grounds looking tidy. He served on the board of the Leonardville Nursing Home, the Leonardville State Bank and was an officer in the Kansas Livestock Association. Bart was a charter member of the Riley County Young Farmers Association.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Laurence and three sisters, Emma Bohnenblust, Una Weller and LaFern Mays.
Survivors include two daughters, Connie Baer and husband Robert of Topeka and Sonja Hurty and husband Jon of Moline, Ill.; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Walsburg Lutheran Church with the Rev. Kaylie Ines officiating. Burial will be in the Walsburg Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Walsburg Lutheran Church or the Leonardville Nursing Home and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 176, 303 S. Broadway, Riley, Kansas 66531.
