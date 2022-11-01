LEONARDVILLE, Kan.-- Bart Alden Coutermarsh, 94, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at the Leonardville Nursing Home where he had resided since 2020.

Mr. Coutermarsh was born March 18, 1928 on the farm homesteaded by his grandparents in 1881, the son of Bart Edward Coutermarsh and Nellie Goodin Coutermarsh..