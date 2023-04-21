GARY HELMS

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Gary Wayne Helms, 67, died Monday, April 17, 2023 in Topeka, Kan.
Mr. Helms was born Aug. 11, 1955 at Washington, Kan., the son of Edgar Helms and Betty Meier
He grew up in rural Linn. He attended Immanuel Lutheran Grade School and was a class of 1973 graduate of Linn High School where he participated in track and basketball. After high school, he attended Concordia College in Seward, Neb. He worked as a carpenter for many years. In 1988, Gary moved his family to Clay Center. He was a former member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and was currently a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.
Survivors include two sons, Scott Helms and girlfriend Amber of Manhattan, Kan. and Kevin Helms and wife Chelsie of Clay Center, Kan.; and two grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clay Center, Kan with Pastor Paul Tessaro officiating. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Linn, Kan.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Clay County Hospital Foundation in care of the funeral home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432
