MORGANVILLE, Kan.-- Scott Gelino, 66, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at Wakefield, Kan.
Mr. Gelino was born Feb. 19, 1956 at Clay Center, Kan., the son of Charles Gelino and Lois Peterson.
He grew up in the Morganville community. He was a graduate of CCCHS with the class of 1974. He farmed near Morganville and worked at many other jobs. He married Debbie Taylor on Sept. 16, 1978. They later divorced. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and the NRA. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Cindy Tunheim.
Survivors include his children, Kelsey and husband Matthew Knox of Concordia, Kan., Justin and wife Katrina Gelino of Clifton, Kan., Whitney and husband Keaton Snavely of Aurora, Kan., Caleb and wife Kacie Gelino of Morganville, Kan.;and one sister. Leslie and husband Keith Trumpp of Paola, Kan.; and 14 grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, Kan. with Fr. Kerry Ninemire officiating.
Burial will be in Morganville Cemetery, Morganville, Kan.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the funeral home. A vigil service will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Scott Gelino memorial fund in care of the funeral home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432.
