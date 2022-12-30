JIM KIER

GATESVILLE, Texas– Jim Kier, 73, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at his home.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor John L. Dublin officiating. The family will receive visitors following the service. For those unable to attend, Mr. Kier’s funeral services was live streamed in the service details link.