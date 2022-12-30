GATESVILLE, Texas– Jim Kier, 73, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at his home.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor John L. Dublin officiating. The family will receive visitors following the service. For those unable to attend, Mr. Kier’s funeral services was live streamed in the service details link.
James Perry Kier was born on Dec. 1, 1949 in Mankato, Kan. to the late Charles Edward and Marie Theresa Benjamin Kier. He went to school in Washington, Kan. and graduated from Washington High School in 1968. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Kansas Wesleyan University, graduating in 1972. After college in 1974, he purchased the family grocery business, Kier’s Thriftway. He owned and operated them and expanded to other locations, until his retirement in 2010. Jim rode horses since the age of five.
He competed and judged cutting horse competitions for over forty years, throughout the United States. He married Patricia Grimm on Nov. 22, 1994. They resided in Washington, Kan. and Scottsdale, Ariz. before moving to Gatesville in 2014, to be closer to family. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed working in his yard, mowing and spending time with his family and cutting horse friends. Jim had a special way with horses and cherished his special horse, Smooth Knitty Kitty.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom Kier; and by close friends, Frances “Doc” Beam and Vivian Tinkham.
Jim is survived by his wife, Patty Kier; daughters, Ashley Wilson and husband, Ben of Gatesville, Julie Carter and husband, Kevin of Lees Summit, Mo., Kandyce Potter and husband, Grady of Arkansas City, Kan.; son, Travis Kier and wife, Misty of Washington, Kan., Toby Furnas of Arkansas City, Kan.; sisters, Mary Becker of Washington, Kan., Margaret Stratton and husband, Mick of York, S.C., Nancy Beeman and husband, Terry of Topeka, Kan.; brother, John Kier of Newton, Kan.; brother-in-law, Sandy Grimm of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Tyler Wilson, Zoe Roach, Emma Carter, Ian Carter, Logan Kier; Hunter Kier; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Jim and his family were also close to his former wife and friend, Terry Williamson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.