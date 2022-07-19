Washburn Names Local Students to Dean’s List Jul 19, 2022 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TOPEKA, KS -- To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.Mara Coufal of Abilene (67410) Madison Hammond of Clyde (66938)Brett Kulp of Leonardville (66449) Shiann Olberding of Abilene (67410)Savannah Stout of Abilene (67410)Michaela Wederski of Abilene (67410)Hannah Willey of Abilene (67410)More than 700 students qualified for the Dean's List. Congratulations to all of these students, Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dean's List Grade Point Average Student Abilene Education University Semester Washburn University Create your own user feedback survey Most*Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLynn BohnenblustMarlin "Pete" “Bill” Verlyn PetersonBettie Ehret BucknerCLAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT ARREST SUMMARY REPORT 06/20-06/27RONALD LEESONDonna FaidleyClay County Sherriff's Department Arrest Summary Report 07/05/2022-07/11/2022LON SILVERMarcene CharpieTRUDY GREEN Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Weather Radar CLAY CENTER WEATHER
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.