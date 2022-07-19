deans list

 

TOPEKA, KS -- To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

Mara Coufal of Abilene (67410)

Madison Hammond of Clyde (66938)

Brett Kulp of Leonardville (66449)

Shiann Olberding of Abilene (67410)

Savannah Stout of Abilene (67410)

Michaela Wederski of Abilene (67410)

Hannah Willey of Abilene (67410)

More than 700 students qualified for the Dean's List. Congratulations to all of these students, Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.