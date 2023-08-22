Donna Long and Ava Pace came to speak to the Lions Club on Aug. 9 about their upcoming program, Bridges of Hope. This program has a mission of “improving the lives of people living in poverty by empowering and providing support for them to make a sustainable, educated community in which everyone can have hope for a better, brighter, healthier future.”

Many people who are in poverty tend to lack a support system; this is something Bridges of Hope wants to provide. Simply having a sense of community and support from others can have a major impact in one’s lifetime. There are programs like this one such as Thrive! in Manhattan, that have proven to be effective.