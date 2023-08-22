Donna Long and Ava Pace came to speak to the Lions Club on Aug. 9 about their upcoming program, Bridges of Hope. This program has a mission of “improving the lives of people living in poverty by empowering and providing support for them to make a sustainable, educated community in which everyone can have hope for a better, brighter, healthier future.”
Many people who are in poverty tend to lack a support system; this is something Bridges of Hope wants to provide. Simply having a sense of community and support from others can have a major impact in one’s lifetime. There are programs like this one such as Thrive! in Manhattan, that have proven to be effective.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.