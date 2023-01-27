The Clay County Sheriff’s Department and Clay Center Police is warning citizens to not fall for the following scams:
The Clay County Health Department will not call you trying to collect fees. People have reported getting these calls in the last month. This is a scam.
The Sheriff’s Department reported that a cloned account from Tonya Reffitt has been posting in the local buy/sell and trade pages on Facebook earlier in the month about puppies for sale. This is not her and it is a scam. If someone asks you to get a gift card and give them numbers do not do this it is a scam. Please contact local law enforcement.
In October, Clay Center Police had several calls that people are being contacted that they have a warrant for their arrest for failure to appear for jury duty and if they pay the fine it will be dropped. This is a scam. Please do not give them any information.
