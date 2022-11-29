The CCCMS Boy Wrestling team competed at home in the Bengal Battle on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Bengal Battle was a dual tournament against McPherson, Junction City, Holton, and Chapman.
Those coming away with wins in the contest were Ronnail Beougher, Thayne Pfizenmaier, Jett Hayes, Noah Gibson, William McCann, Marshall Means, Brody Bowser, Brock Wohler, and Sam Peters. Competing in the junior varsity division were Kian Ramey, Jude Peterson, Drew Hoffman, Aiden Shivers, and Enrique Aguero.
