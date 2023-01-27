An accident involving a train in the southern part of the county Wednesday resulted in no injuries and relatively minor damage to the vehicle that was struck, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.
At 8:19 a.m. on Jan. 25,, the Clay County Dispatch Center received the report of a car struck by a train at Sixth Road and Cherokee Road. Sheriff’s units and EMS were dispatched to the accident scene, where they found the accident on 6thRoad, approximately 75 yards west of Cherokee Road at an uncontrolled railroad crossing.
