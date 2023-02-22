Clay County Medical Center announced on Friday it has been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital! Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance Index.
“We are honored to be included in the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals within the United States,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of CCMC. “It is a reflection of our outstanding team members that are dedicated to providing exceptional care to the communities we serve in North Central Kansas.”
