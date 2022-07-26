Twelve ladies played golf on July 22. Fifteen ladies enjoyed the social hour and lunch. Katherine Bender, a friend of Linda Anderson and all the way from Germany, joined us for golf and lunch. The following are the weekly results: First Flight - Low Gross, Low Net & Par Golf - Linda Anderson; Second Flight - Low Gross - Cathy Hafner & Jerrie Loader, Low Net & Par Golf - Cathy Hafner; Third Flight - Low Gross, Low Net & Par Golf - Carol Bosch. The weekly specials were won by: First Flight - Linda Anderson & Ginger Walker; Second Flight - Reta Savener; Third Flight - Carol Bosch.
