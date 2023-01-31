Clay County Clerk and Elections Officer Kayla Wang reported that on Friday, Tracy Claeys, Clay Center, filed by paying the filing fee for the No. 7 Seat of the USD 379 school board.
That seat is currently occupied by school board president Apryl Peerson. Claeys is the first candidate to file for the local school board election, which will have its primary on Aug. 1 followed by a general election in November. The Kansas Secretary of State has not yet posted when the filing deadline for local elections is for 2023, but typically it's about 60 days prior to the primary election.
