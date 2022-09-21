Alley Rowland, the shelter manager for CCARE, brought Collins to the Gather For Good Match Day held at the Clay County Museum last week. The organization raised money to not only support its mission to help dogs find new homes but also to continue its trap, neuter and release program for feral cats and to make updates that need to be made at the shelter. (Dispatch photo by Ryan D. Wilson)
This year’s Gather For Good Match Day raised a total of $248,938.12 between 40 organizations. That’s almost $75,000 more than last year, which raised $175,658.67.
The most amount of funds given were toward the CCCIF - Match Day Fund, which raised$38,130. These funds will be used to match other donations that come in the next Match Day. Utility Park Zoo came in second, raising $26,715.65. At this time, two new exhibits are being constructed at the zoo. The first exhibit will house Bennet's Wallabies, to be located just east of the new bear exhibit. The second exhibit will feature cheetahs, to be located on the west side of the bear exhibit. Plans also include constructing an entry building with restrooms in the near future.
