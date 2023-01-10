Do you want to learn more about the drug crisis that has invaded our country? Plan to attend the town hall meeting sponsored by the Clay Counts Coalition on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Methodist Family Life Center. The event starts at 6 p.m with a free will donation dinner provided by the CCCHS Tiger Chorale followed by a very informative program.
Clay Counts will welcome Dale Quigley from the National Marijuana Initiative as the program presenter. Quigley is the Deputy Coordinator of the National Marijuana Initiative for theHigh Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program in the U.S. HIDTA was created by Congress with the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988 and provides assistance to Federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies operating in areas determined to be critical drug-trafficking regions of the United States.He is responsible for providing information and education on issues surrounding marijuana.
