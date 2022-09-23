A local restaurant seized by officials this week for nonpayment of taxes reopened last night.
Agents from the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) accompanied by CCPD and Riley County Police, executed tax warrants on Sept. 20 and seized the assets of Juan and Guillermo Hernande doing business as Viva La Fiesta Mexican Cantina at 204 Court St., Clay Center, as La Fiesta of Manhattan Inc. at t 2301 Tuttle Creek Blvd., Manhattan, and as Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina at 1701 Commercial Circle, Wamego.
Tricia York, The Dispatch's Circulation manager, is the first face you you see when stopping in our office and the person you talk to when renewing your subscription or for customer service in delivery of your paper
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.