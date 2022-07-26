FAYETTE, IA (06/21/2022)-- Jason Brantley, a Human Services major from Abilene, KS, has been named to Upper Iowa University Dean's List for the 2022 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
