Brett Hubka, Community Bank President - GNBank, has been selected to participate in the Kansas Bankers Association’s 2023 Bank Leaders of Kansas (BLOK) program. Now in its 17thyear, the BLOK program is a statewide leadership development program designed to build participants’ leadership skills and knowledge of the banking industry.
As one of 21 members of the 2023 BLOK class, Hubka will begin a series of four training sessions in February. The first session will educate participants about volunteer opportunities within the KBA, as well as the structure and governance of the association, which represents the state’s banks in the areas of government relations, law, education, and insurance. The class will also gain insight into the state legislative process and how to develop meaningful relationships with state lawmakers.
