Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Windy with showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Windy with showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.