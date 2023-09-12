Jeanie Gutheridge and her mother, Ivagene Maylene Woodworth, both live in Clay Center. Woodworth just turned 64 years old and was recently diagnosed with cancer. Woodworth has been sick lately and has not had much energy. Her health got worse about two months ago and benefits will be held for the family this week in Clay Center.
A fundraiser is being held at the United Methodist Church Family Life Center, Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. for a free will donation at this week’s Scramble meal. They will be serving a sloppy joe meal with cheesy potatoes and green beans provided by Ray’s Apple Market along with a variety of desserts and salads.
