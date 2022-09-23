Wakefield Homecoming candidates

Wakefield 2022 Homecoming Court includes King candidates (top down): Connor Ward, Micah Wendt, Braelund Silversmith, Noah Freeman. Queen candidates are (top down): Alyssa Smith, Kayli Waid, Erin Flickinger, Jada Clark. (Courtesy photo)

Homecoming for Wakefield High School is tonight, Fri., Sept. 23. Eight seniors have been chosen by their peers as 2022 Homecoming candidates of the WHS Class of 2023. The King candidates are: Noah Freeman, son of Chris and Shanna Freeman; Braelund Silversmith, son of Braelund Silversmith and Ginger Rose; Micah Wendt son of Jacob Miller and Ashlie Wendt; and Conner Ward, son of Ed and Linda Ward. 

Queen candidates are: Jada Clark, daughter of Tony and Theresa Clark; Erin Flickinger, daughter of William and Patty Flickinger; Alyssa Smith, daughter of Matt Smith and foster parents, Michael and Sherry Vallon; and Kayli Waid, daughter of David and Randi Moore.  