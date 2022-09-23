Homecoming for Wakefield High School is tonight, Fri., Sept. 23. Eight seniors have been chosen by their peers as 2022 Homecoming candidates of the WHS Class of 2023. The King candidates are: Noah Freeman, son of Chris and Shanna Freeman; Braelund Silversmith, son of Braelund Silversmith and Ginger Rose; Micah Wendt son of Jacob Miller and Ashlie Wendt; and Conner Ward, son of Ed and Linda Ward.
Queen candidates are: Jada Clark, daughter of Tony and Theresa Clark; Erin Flickinger, daughter of William and Patty Flickinger; Alyssa Smith, daughter of Matt Smith and foster parents, Michael and Sherry Vallon; and Kayli Waid, daughter of David and Randi Moore.
Tricia York, The Dispatch's Circulation manager, is the first face you you see when stopping in our office and the person you talk to when renewing your subscription or for customer service in delivery of your paper
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.