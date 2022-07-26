ST. CLOUD, Minn. (June 29, 2022) - St. Cloud State University graduated more than 1,132 students during spring semester 2022.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 6:50 pm
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (June 29, 2022) - St. Cloud State University graduated more than 1,132 students during spring semester 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.